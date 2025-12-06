Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,183 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after acquiring an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.48.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

