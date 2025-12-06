JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 74,203.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 13.13% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

GLOF opened at $53.05 on Friday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.