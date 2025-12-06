Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 137,492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Milestone Resources Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 137,492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 16.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

