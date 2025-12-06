JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Associated Banc worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 200.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after buying an additional 1,287,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $85,803.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,238.52. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock valued at $226,044 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

