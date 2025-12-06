JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.13 Million Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.00% of Consolidated Water worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 35.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.50. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $66,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,310 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,205.60. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $145,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,085. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $246,978. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

