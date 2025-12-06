Clear Street LLC Invests $714,000 in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. $RAAQU

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Separately, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

Real Asset Acquisition Stock Down 0.7%

Real Asset Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Real Asset Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Real Asset Acquisition Company Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

