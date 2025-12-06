Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation $FORL Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 2.19% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
