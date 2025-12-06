Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $193,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $229.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

