Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 183.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852,223 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.