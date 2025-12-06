Clear Street LLC Increases Position in FG Merger Corp. $FGMCU

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Free Report) by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,569 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FG Merger in the first quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in FG Merger by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter.

FGMCU opened at $10.33 on Friday. FG Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

