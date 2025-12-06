SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $92.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

