Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 50.6% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

