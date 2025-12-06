50,289 Shares in UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. $UYSC Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UYSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.75% of UY Scuti Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UYSC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UY Scuti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,271,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in UY Scuti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UY Scuti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

UYSC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UY Scuti Acquisition in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on January 18, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

