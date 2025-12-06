Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in EGH Acquisition Corp. $EGHAU

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGHAU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EGH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in EGH Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EGH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EGH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000.

EGH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGHAU opened at $10.36 on Friday. EGH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

EGH Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

