Clear Street LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 60,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 205,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSM opened at $294.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.84 and its 200-day moving average is $252.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.