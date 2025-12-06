Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.1%

CWAN opened at $21.71 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,679.36. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,302 shares of company stock worth $2,207,626 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

