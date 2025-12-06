Capula Management Ltd Invests $919,000 in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 67.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,097,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 844,765 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 741.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 264,082 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,648,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.22.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

