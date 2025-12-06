Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $21.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.