Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. $LWACU

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 434,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightwave Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,004,000.
Lightwave Acquisition Stock Down 0.4%
LWACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Lightwave Acquisition Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
