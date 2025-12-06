Clear Street LLC Takes $53.65 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,653,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $390.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

