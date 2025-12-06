JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.02.

EQR stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,008,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

