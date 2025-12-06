Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 634,274 Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000. Oxley Bridge Acquisition accounts for about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $12,512,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,508,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,005,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,005,000.
Oxley Bridge Acquisition Price Performance
OBAWU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.
About Oxley Bridge Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
