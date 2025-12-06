280,529 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,718,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

