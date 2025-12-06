Capula Management Ltd Sells 2,314,191 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,314,191 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 780,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,245,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after buying an additional 329,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,180,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after buying an additional 549,025 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ASX stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

