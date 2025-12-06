Capula Management Ltd Sells 42,914 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $158.38 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $377.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

