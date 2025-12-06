Capula Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 331.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.