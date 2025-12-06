Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,380 Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

