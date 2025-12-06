124,539 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,665 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,715,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $914,463,000 after purchasing an additional 896,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,798,000 after purchasing an additional 289,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $509,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,864.74. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,079. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.23.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

