Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,585 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.