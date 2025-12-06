89,511 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF $AVXC Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.