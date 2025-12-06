Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF $NUDM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.99% of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUDM opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $609.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

