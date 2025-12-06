Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NEM opened at $89.84 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

