Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 387,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

