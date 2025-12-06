Capula Management Ltd Has $102.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 195.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up 0.9% of Capula Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capula Management Ltd owned 2.97% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $102,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.