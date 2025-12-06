iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Stock Position Trimmed by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,270 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.98% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $668.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.