Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 27,982 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.94% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILZ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2,145.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 420.2% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

