ProShares UltraPro Dow30 $UDOW Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDOW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 35.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of UDOW opened at $57.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

