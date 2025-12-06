Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

