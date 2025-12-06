iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU is Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,538 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 4.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.38% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $125,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 109,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 121.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 271.6% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

