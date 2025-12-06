First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 169,088 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Truist Financial worth $120,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE TFC opened at $47.54 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

