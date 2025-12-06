Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 733,369 Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF $TSLT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Free Report) by 5,222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,369 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.18% of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 0.1%

TSLT opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $490.38 million, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 4.05.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

