Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 126,035 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5,576.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,673,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,819,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,766 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,657.8% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 711,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 29.6%

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $69.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $63.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.