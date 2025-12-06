Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 207,184 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF $ACWV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 1,525.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

ACWV stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.87. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $104.94 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

