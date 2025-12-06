Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 559,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,537,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3,243.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,135,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,747 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,648,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 700,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,285,000 after purchasing an additional 626,665 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,977,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

