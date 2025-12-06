Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,477,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,546,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,246,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 681,364 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.