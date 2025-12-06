First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $118,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $280.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.