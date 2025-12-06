Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 16.5% during the second quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 289,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,087,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 632,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 297,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

