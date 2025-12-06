Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 230,537 Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF $EMCR

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,537 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 28.16% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMCR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

