First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,186,502 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,186,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $103,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.