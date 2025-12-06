Capula Management Ltd Invests $611,000 in GDS Holdings $GDS

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 46.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,342,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,273,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,745,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,474,000 after purchasing an additional 403,256 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on GDS in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.35. GDS Holdings has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 49.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.